New Berlin police investigation; man dies at hospital after arrest

New Berlin police said a man died during an OWI investigation on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Police arrested the 28-year-old man near the intersection of Beloit and Moorland around 9 p.m. that evening. They said it was the man’s fourth OWI offense, which is why he was taken to the hospital, to get blood drawn.

Police say the man was cooperative with officers and he was the only person in the car.

While at the hospital, an Oconomowoc police officer was assisting New Berlin officers with their investigation.

When they got to the hospital, police say he became unresponsive and the medical staff immediately provided care, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Per policy, three police officers were placed on leave until the investigation is completed. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is taking on the investigation, which officials said is standard policy for when a person dies while in custody.

Investigators say so far, nothing has revealed that anything law enforcement did lead to his death.

The medical examiner said the man’s name or cause of death are not being released at this time.