New Berlin man missing, last seen in Illinois

The Brief A New Berlin went missing on a work trip to Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Investigators say his phone last pinged in Rosemont before it went dead. There have been no signs of him, his car or his phone in the area.



A New Berlin woman is searching for answers after her husband went missing on a work trip to Illinois earlier this week.

Ben Oberto, a father of two, was last seen leaving a restaurant in Crystal Lake. His wife said no one has heard from him or seen him since Wednesday night, Nov. 13.

"I miss him. I miss him a lot," said Laura Leatherberry. "I just want him to be alive, and I don’t know."

Leatherberry said she last spoke to her husband around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. He told her he was working and was "probably going to be home in a couple of hours." When she hadn't heard from him, she tried to call around 10 p.m.

Surveillance of Ben Oberto on the night he was last seen

"I called my husband, and it went straight to voicemail," she said. "I just knew something was off."

Oberto is a wine representative. Surveillance video showed him leaving 1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He headed to his car – a 2019 Subaru Impreza with Wisconsin plates ANJ-2349 – and used his I-PASS at the Elgin toll around 9:30 p.m. His phone last pinged in Rosemont 15 minutes later.

"We don’t know what happened to him in Rosemont," said Leatherberry.

The New Berlin Police Department and Illinois detectives are working together to locate Oberto. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Berlin Police Department at 262-782-6640.

Locations related to Ben Oberto missing person investigation

Timeline

Traveled for a work dinner to the 1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake, Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Surveillance video shows he left 1776 Restaurant at 8:56 p.m., and his car left the parking lot at 9:02 p.m.

Paid his last toll using his I-PASS at 9:27 p.m. at Plaza 9 – Elgin, going east and using I-90 to get to I-94, where his iPhone last pinged at 9:47 p.m. in Rosemont, Illinois.

Police determined Oberto never got on any flights or entered O'Hare International Airport, but his phone has gone dead. Police also checked the area and found no signs of Oberto, his vehicle or his phone at any businesses, hotels, morgues or hospitals.