NBA gambling probe: Former Bucks guard Damon Jones among those indicted

The Brief Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Damon Jones was indicted in a federal gambling scheme. Prosecutors say NBA players and coaches used inside info and rigged games to place bets. The scandal raises new concerns about gambling’s influence on the NBA and its integrity.



Federal prosecutors say a current NBA head coach and several players are among 31 people indicted in a wide-ranging gambling ring tied to the mafia.

The indictments, unsealed Thursday in New York, outline two separate schemes.

What we know:

The first accuses Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups of taking part in fixed poker games allegedly set up by organized crime families. The defendants are accused of using a rigged shuffle machine and even X-ray technology to read face-down cards.

"Exploiting the notoriety of some and the wallets of many to fund the Italian crime families," said Christopher Raia, FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office.

"Victims believed that they were sitting at a fair table. Instead, they were cheated out of millions," added NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Dig deeper:

The second indictment alleges that current and former NBA players bet on their own games by manipulating play or passing along inside information.

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 26: Francisco Elson #9 and Damon Jones #19 of the Milwaukee Bucks share a laugh during a break in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 26, 2009 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Timberwolves Expand

The indictment accuses former Milwaukee Bucks guard and Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Damon Jones of urging a friend to bet on a Bucks-Lakers game because he knew a certain superstar would be out.

The backstory:

On Feb. 9, 2023, on the surface, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks grabbed a big win over the Lakers. Now, federal prosecutors say they were not the only ones trying to win big.

Jones was a volunteer assistant on then-Lakers head coach Darvin Ham’s staff.

Prosecutors say Jones texted the tip the morning of the game, before sportsbooks adjusted their betting lines. The NBA’s injury report eventually showed Lakers star LeBron James was downgraded to out.

"Defendants used this nonpublic information to place hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulent bets, mostly in the form of prop bets on individual player performance," said Joseph Nocella Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is accused of checking himself out of games in order to manipulate his stats.

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, former Bucks guard Malik Beasley – who was reported in July to be under investigation for gambling – is not named in the indictment.

"Malik was not a cooperator. He has not, will not provide any substantial assistance or cooperation with the Eastern District of New York," Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, said.

What they're saying:

Bucks fans say this latest case raises questions about fairness in the league.

"You want true competition," fan Mark Pinkalla said. "You want things to be fair and on the level, and otherwise, it doesn't become interesting, right? Then, it's just not worth watching."

The indictments are another blow for the NBA, which, like other sports leagues, partners with sportsbooks.

The NBA has faced gambling scandals before, including the lifetime ban of Jontay Porter in 2024 and the 2007 conviction of a referee for fixing games.