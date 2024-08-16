Navigating transition to college, expert offers tips

Students are starting to move in for the fall semester at universities across the country.

The jitters of going back to school are real, but even more so for those moving away from home for the first time.

Josa Vizenor is making a big move from Minnesota to Milwaukee.

"I'm starting to get more nervous because I got a lot of packing left to do," Vizenor said. "I don't think it'll feel real until I actually leave and I'm settled in for a few weeks."

A move to start her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee this fall.

"I come from a really small town. So just seeing all the food places shopping around," Vizenor said. "Like oh my god, like this is so much different than i'm used to at all."

Like many, it's her first time leaving home. That comes with a mix of emotions.

It's a sentiment Peggy Scallon from Rogers Behavioral Health said is common during this transition.

"What kids want to hear is that you believe in them. That they have your full and complete support," she said. "No matter what they encounter, you'll be behind them backing them up in any way."

Scallon added it's important to be patient with the transition and give it time.

"Establish healthy routines, making sure they get good sleep, they eat well, and they never skip class because that's one way to get off to a rough start in school," Scallon said.

It's also good to develop friendships, which is a step Vizenor said has helped ease the anxiety after meeting her roomate and getting to know the area.

"Once I saw and got to see the bus system a little bit and like, the trolley system. I'm excited to start using that," she said.

Experts say it's important to provide emotional support to your child as it will ease the transition.