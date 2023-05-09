Nationwide chemo medication shortage, Milwaukee patient impacted

A nationwide shortage of certain chemotherapy treatments is impacting a patient in Milwaukee.

The last two times Jeff Bolle has gone for chemotherapy treatments, he's been told it's not there. His wife said she can't believe a treatment that could mean life or death is simply unavailable.

"It came out of the blue," said Connie Bolle. "It just hit us like a rock in the face."

Since December, Jeff and Connie Bolle's lives have been turned upside down.

"Our first train of thought was, how do we deal with this?" said Connie Bolle.

Jeff and Connie Bolle

A nagging back pain turned into a stage 4 intra bile duct cancer diagnosis. Jeff Bolle went from fit and active to getting critical treatment at Aurora St. Luke's.

"They started a really great program of surgery first, followed up by chemotherapy," said Connie Bolle.

It had all been going well until Jeff showed up for his May chemotherapy appointments and was told the drugs weren't available.

"Your heart is like, OK, wait, this can’t be happening," said Connie Bolle. "This is the United States."

There is a nationwide shortage of at least four chemotherapy drugs (methotrexate, pluvicto, cisplatin and carboplatin), according to the FDA. Advocate Aurora Health said it's being caused by a recent shutdown of the largest manufacturer of the drugs, adding, "We are taking every possible step to secure additional supply and continue to work with other manufacturers to find alternatives."

The impact is being felt across the U.S.

At UW Health in Madison, doctors are coming up with backup plans.

"I get concerned not only about these cancer drugs, but in general, in a country that has seemingly unlimited resources, we struggle to have the availability of medications that really help patients," said Dr. Jeffrey Pothof, UW Health.

Jeff Bolle

Jeff and Connie Bolle want the situation to be sorted quickly knowing time is not on their side.

"We’re just going to live each day to the fullest and just really hope that we can help other people dealing with this," said Connie Bolle.

There is no telling how long the shortage will last. The Bolles are told it could be months.

Statement from Advocate Aurora Health

"Our hearts go out to all patients impacted by this nationwide shortage caused by a recent shut down of the largest manufacturer of these cancer drugs. We are taking every possible step to secure additional supply and continue to work with other manufacturers to find alternatives. Our top priority is to provide the best possible care for our patients and we are here to support them during this difficult time."