National Sports Data Analytics Program starting up in Wisconsin

MKE Fellows, MPS, Marquette announce national SACP program in Wisconsin
MKE Fellows, Milwaukee Public Schools, and Marquette University announce that Wisconsin will host a national National Sports Data Analytics Program (SACP).
MILWAUKEE - MKE Fellows, Milwaukee Public Schools, and Marquette University announce that Wisconsin will host a national National Sports Data Analytics Program (SACP).
This is a developing story.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The Green Bay Packers unveiled on Thursday, Aug. 19 the team's new, history-inspired third uniform: the 50s Classic Uniform. The new uniforms will debut at Lambeau Field on Oct. 24 against Washington.
The City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development will be holding north side and south side Drive-Thru Job Fairs on Thursday, Aug. 19.