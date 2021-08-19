Expand / Collapse search

National Sports Data Analytics Program starting up in Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MKE Fellows, MPS, Marquette announce national SACP program in Wisconsin

MKE Fellows, Milwaukee Public Schools, and Marquette University announce that Wisconsin will host a national National Sports Data Analytics Program (SACP).

MILWAUKEE - MKE Fellows, Milwaukee Public Schools, and Marquette University announce that Wisconsin will host a national National Sports Data Analytics Program (SACP). 

This is a developing story.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Packers unveil alternative uniform, inspired by uniforms from early 50s
slideshow

Packers unveil alternative uniform, inspired by uniforms from early 50s

The Green Bay Packers unveiled on Thursday, Aug. 19 the team's new, history-inspired third uniform: the 50s Classic Uniform. The new uniforms will debut at Lambeau Field on Oct. 24 against Washington.

Milwaukee drive-thru job fairs held Aug. 19
slideshow

Milwaukee drive-thru job fairs held Aug. 19

The City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development will be holding north side and south side Drive-Thru Job Fairs on Thursday, Aug. 19.