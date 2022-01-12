N95 masks for Milwaukee Public Schools; return to school Jan. 18

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) received 100,000 N95 masks on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from the state.

MPS Superintendent Keith Posley tweeted the "N95 masks will help protect our students and staff when we return to school on Tuesday, January 18th."

The Milwaukee Public Schools board voted to extend virtual learning for all students until Tuesday, Jan. 18 during a special virtual meeting earlier this month.

MPS was supposed to resume in-person learning Jan. 10. Students have been learning virtually since winter break ended due to COVID-19 activity levels.

MPS already requires masking while in district buildings, but teachers and staff said compliance among students is hard to enforce.