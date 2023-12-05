Multi-county chase; bodycam video shows suspect tased

New bodycam video shows the night a suspect was tased following a multi-county police chase that ended in Fond du Lac.

The chase happened on Nov. 14. A 24-year-old Glendale man faces a number of charges, including OWI and fleeing/eluding law enforcement.

The car was stolen out of Milwaukee and the suspect continued north into Fond du Lac County, Washington County deputies said.

The chase reached speeds of 115 mph and ended when the driver crashed on I-41 near Church Road in Fond du Lac County.

The driver was taken into custody, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said, and a gun and drugs were found in the car.