Mukwonago school referendum, voters reject $102M request

article

Wisconsin's third most expensive school referendum was rejected on Tuesday, April 2.

The Mukwonago Area School District asked voters to approve $102 million. The money was requested to tear down Park View Middle School, which is 70 years old, and build a replacement for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

The plan was voted down 5,406 to 4,595 (54% to 46%).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Leading up to the election, the district shared photos of crowded hallways, full classrooms and corroded pipes. The new building would have added space for science, tech, gym and music, and add space when the district expects to add roughly 350 more students in the next decade.

"The cost to renovate and add sixth grade and get the building up to standard was about $85 million, which was 88% the cost of building the new building," Mukwonago Area School District Superintendent Joe Koch said prior to the election.

Featured article

For a $100,000 home, the school property tax would have increased $69 per year. For a $300,000 home, taxes would have increased $207 per year.

The school district last went to referendum in 2016, when voters approved $49.5 million for high school renovations that included a new auditorium and a new gym, among other things.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Reaction

Statement from Superintendent Koch

"Last night the election results did not deliver the news we had hoped for as our referendum for a new middle school and renovations to our elementary schools to bring four-year-old kindergarten into our schools was rejected by our community. We appreciate the efforts of each and everyone who voted in yesterday's election and engaged with our district’s communications throughout this process.

"In our many meetings with the community, we heard a lot of support for the project but that now might not be the right time. We will re-engage with our community to re-examine our district’s needs, to determine the next steps in meeting these needs, and to ensure that our district’s children have the very best learning opportunities and resources possible. Meanwhile, we ask all district stakeholders to stay engaged with our communications via mailers, the website, and social media to remain updated about student achievement, district finances, and facilities needs. We will continue to provide transparency throughout the process."