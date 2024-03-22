Mukwonago voters to decide on $102 million school referendum

article

When you decide in Wisconsin's upcoming spring election on April 2, school referendums might be on your ballot.

Milwaukee hosts the most expensive, but there's a referendum in Waukesha County that's topping $100 million.

Mukwonago School District voters approved a referendum in 2016 for renovations and additions at the high school. Now, voters will decide a new $102 million dollar question.

Mukwonago 2024 referendum plan

"At some points, I’m against it, at some points I’m for it," said Maria Carrillo, who lives in the village. "I always look at the students, the children. The children are our future. And if you don’t think about the future, these children ar going to be lost in this society."

She’s struggling to vote yes or no on a $102 million Mukwonago School District referendum.

"An investment in your schools is an investment in your community," said Mukwonago Area School District Superintendent Joe Koch, PhD.

The $102 million would tear down the current Park View Middle School, which is now 70 years old.

The district would then build a replacement, adding 6th graders to the current 7th and 8th.

Park View Middle School

"To enhance the educational opportunities for our students, and then to replace an aging building that is going to require a lot of investment in order to keep it running, added Koch.

The district shared photos of crowded hallways, full classrooms, and corroded pipes.

A crowded school hallway

"The cost to renovate and add sixth grade and get the building up to standard was about $85 million, which was 88% the cost of building the new building," noted Koch. "The current Park View Middle School, the music rooms are converted classrooms, low ceilings, they don't really accommodate the number of kids that we have or are interested in music."

The new building would add space for science, tech and gym and music.

Koch says the 6th graders out of the elementary schools would then free up room for more four-year-olds. 4K right now has a waiting list of about 75 kids.

"We opened it up at 8 a.m. For our full day seats, they were filled by 8:12 a.m.," added Koch.

But Maria Carrillo, a former teacher, just isn't sure what to do. "I’ve been living here for 24 years and my taxes have gone up and up and up. And there’s no break," she said. "I’m smack in the middle. I think it’s because I’m not rich, and I’m not poor. I’m in the middle."

Here’s how much it would cost for a $100,000 home: the tax would go up $69 a year. For a $300,000 home, taxes would go up $207 a year.

Superintendent Koch says that even with the referendum added on, it would still be a lower tax rate than it had in 2021.

He also said the district is getting ready for about 350 more students in the next decade.

Mukwonago last went to referendum in 2016 when voters approved $49.5 million for high school renovations, new auditorium, and a new gym, among other things. They also approved a $7 million boost in operational funding that year.

For more information on the referendum, click here.

Across Wisconsin

On April 2, there will be 91 school referendums statewide totaling $1.45 billion.

Mukwonago’s is the 2nd largest in southeastern Wisconsin, 3rd largest in the state (MPS and New Richmond are 1st and 2nd, respectively).

In February, there were 10 referendums, but only four of them passed. Failed votes included two in Waterford (totaling $91 million) and one in Burlington ($10 million).