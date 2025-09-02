MPS welcome students on first day of 2025-26 school year

The Brief State and city leaders on Tuesday will welcome MPS students to their first day of class. This event allows students to see community members cheering their arrival for classes. Riverside University High School will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 2, due to a recent chemical spill.



Milwaukee Public Schools celebrated the start of the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at Browning School.

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, State Superintendent Jill Underly, Milwaukee Board of School Directors President Missy Zombor, MTEA President Ingrid Walker-Henry and other leaders will cheer the students as they arrive for class.

Riverside University High School closed

Riverside University High School will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 2, due to a recent chemical spill.

Milwaukee Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Eduardo Galván said no students should report to school on Tuesday as officials finish cleanup work after a chemical spill that occurred last week. They believe it involved old science equipment.

While Tuesday marks the first day of school for MPS, Riverside students are expected to be welcomed on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

District improvements

The district leaders gathered at Milwaukee Marshall High School on Aug. 28 for a tour in advance of the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Before that tour, Superintendent Cassellius spoke at length about improvements that have been made within Milwaukee Public Schools ahead of the school year. She noted athletic facility upgrades district-wide. That included renovated swimming pools, reconstructed tennis courts at seven high schools, renovated state-of-the-art fieldhouses at North Division, South Division and Vincent High Schools.

"Outdoor sports like soccer and football benefiting from new lighting, improved accessibility, bleacher seating consents, concession and visitor spaces at Vincent and Pulaski Stadium's Bradley Technology and Trade School, replaced its synthetic turf field and added new bleachers," Cassellius said.

Cassellius also noted changes to the MPS menu for students and staff.

"Menu improvements include healthier options, fresh food bars and vegetarian entrees and foods that are culturally responsive to our many diverse learners. Our students will be happy to know that MPS is moving away from prepackaged to freshly prepared meals. This school high school students can choose between locally-sourced grab-and-go entrees, salads or prepared lunches," Cassellius said.

MPS challenges

MPS continues to work on aging buildings, lead abatement and now, damage caused by the historic flooding.

MPS officials say a total of 24 schools were impacted. Riverside University High School and Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education were hardest hit.

Gov. Tony Evers tour

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday kicked off his annual statewide back-to-school tour, during which he will be visiting schools in communities across the state to welcome students, families, educators, and staff back to school for the 2025-26 school year.

The governor also released a video message thanking educators, staff, and administrators for all they do to get ready for the school year and support Wisconsin’s kids.

Gov. Evers declared 2025 the Year of the Kid in Wisconsin.

