MPS votes against 4-day school week study

Milwaukee Public Schools voted against a feasibility study to explore a four-day school week.

The MPS resolution for a four-day provided samples of potential options. On one of the usual five days, students would have mandatory mental health and emotional learning and extending learning opportunities, such as apprenticeships. Teachers on that day would have professional development and planning time.

The plan was discussed at a virtual Milwaukee Public Schools town hall Wednesday night. That event included a discussion about the state Legislature's proposal to split up the district.

On Tuesday, the Republican-led Wisconsin Senate passed a measure that would split MPS into four to eight smaller districts beginning in 2024. The bill goes to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly will veto it. He said Monday that the bill was "illogical" and no data shows it would help students.

Republicans say the move would increase accountability and lead to better student performance. Opponents, including the state teachers union, argue there are no guarantees the plan would lead to improved student achievement.