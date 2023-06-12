MPS: Summer Playground programs open June 12

article

Milwaukee Recreation will provide enrichment activities, play opportunities, and free meals at playground sites across the city beginning June 12 for kids ages 6-17.

Every day on a playground may include different activities, such as shooting hoops with friends, participating in coordinated games with the staff, running through the splash pad, playing new video games from our traveling Video Game Van, or discovering new talents with a variety of arts & crafts.

Due to federal regulations, all provided meals are served seated and must be consumed by youth at the playground. All playgrounds are operated as a "free, drop-in" program. Though locations are staffed and provide many enriching games and activities for youth, general supervision is only provided for youth who choose to stay on site.

The playgrounds program is not a substitute for child care or similar attendance/registration-driven programs.

Click here to see the list for summer playground locations and hours

Summer 2023 Information

Start Date: June 12

Ages 6-17

Monday - Friday (select locations open on Saturdays)

Daily Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Twice-Daily Free Meals at Most Locations

Additional Playground Opportunities