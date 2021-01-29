MPS seeks to ID 300 students eligible for in-person learning soon

It is a major undertaking that Milwaukee Public Schools is starting to tackle this weekend -- identifying the first 300 students who are eligible to return to in-person learning in just a matter of days.

Valerie Lambrecht told FOX6 News on Friday, Jan. 29 that it has been a challenge for her 12-year-old grandson who has autism -- being stuck at home learning virtually since last March.

"He has gone backwards as far as his development," Lambrecht said. "It’s a hard balance."

Now, there is a phased-in approached set for in-person learning -- with about 300 students with special needs set to return as early as Feb. 8.

"I understand why they want to give them the option," Lambrecht said.

But Lambrecht still has concerns.

"Nigel understands COVID is out there and he is terrified of COVID," Lambrecht said. "For kids with special needs, they want to interact."

It is a chance Evelyn Wachter is willing to take.

"I get it, MPS is large, it’s huge. But these children need it. They need it for their foundation for education," Wachter said.

Wachter said returning to class is vital for her 5-year-old daughter.

"She has something called childhood apraxia -- a speech neurological disorder," Wachter said.

Working in a school herself, Wachter sees the precautions taken -- and said her daughter will benefit being face-to-face.

"At first, she was really struggling. But now that we are doing speech virtually two times a week, she has exploded," Wachter said.

Students will be selected based on certain criteria. They are looking at students who have therapies as well as mandated services. They are also looking at the progress reports from the IEP goals as well as report cards from the schools.

"I'm excited MPS is going to hopefully reopen those doors," Wachter said.

Calls to parents will start early next week. Families selected will have the option to choose their learning model.

In March, the school board is expected to make a final decision on the phased-in return for all students -- which could begin the week of April 12.