MPS school resource officers; emails reveal timeline of frustration, confusion

The Brief FOX6 News obtained months of internal emails between the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Public Schools on school resource officers. It would take the force of a Milwaukee County judge in February 2025, to get the ball rolling, threatening a $1,000 daily fine. Police are now in Milwaukee schools – 14 months late.



Frustration, confusion and pressing for updates – FOX6 News obtained months of internal emails between Milwaukee Police Department top officials on the delays and drama connected to bringing school resource officers back to Milwaukee Public Schools.

To find a full story, trust a paper trail to lead the way.

What we know:

In January, we requested MPD internal emails regarding school resource officers from June 2024 to Jan. 21, 2025, and there is a clear story of questions and confusion.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Timeline:

On Aug. 5, 2024, MPD Chief of Staff Heather Hough informed leadership that Milwaukee city attorney Evan Goyke called her with an SRO update. What was said is redacted.

Less than two hours later, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman responded: "Sigh, this stuff is not that hard but okay, thank you for the update!"

Later that month, on Aug. 26, there was confusion about SRO training.

Looking for clarification, Chief Norman writes "it is my understanding MPS is responsible for training, per Act 12? Is that correct?"

Act 12 requires MPS to place at least 25 officers in school buildings.

An attorney writes "it would make sense that each entity is responsible for their own employees that are not governed by Act 12."

At the start of the school year, MPD received a crush of media requests and pressure from Milwaukee Common Council members on where things stand.

On Sept. 13, the city said it was in the process of reaching an agreement for the placement of SROs in MPS schools. The document dump shows tons of correspondence on meetings, but little movement is made.

Some of the highest priority emails are fully redacted, like on Oct. 11, which included an email chain titled "SRO Costs from October" with the city attorney and command staff.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

There’s urgency on Jan. 9. Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker said to the mayor’s office and police "we need to get a meeting with MPS set up ASAP on this issue."

Big picture view:

It would take the force of a Milwaukee County judge in February 2025, to get the ball rolling faster, threatening a $1,000 daily fine.

Police are now in Milwaukee schools – 14 months late.

What we don't know:

This is only part of the story; FOX6 News requested similar information from MPS. MPS has not fulfilled our request for emails and information from their top staff.