MPS school board member Aisha Carr resigns, year left on term

A Milwaukee Public Schools board member abruptly resigned on Wednesday with one year left of her term. Prosecutors had also been investigating her.

Aisha Carr was critical of MPS administration, sparred with the teachers' union and opposed this year's MPS funding referendum. Now, she won't say why she stepped down.

FOX6 called Carr on Friday, and she said it was personal and "no comment." Her resignation letter simply states it was a "great honor to serve the children of the city of Milwaukee."

"I would just say that she made the most wise decision for her, and just to protect her own sanity and her own peace of mind," said Zion Rogers, a Rufus King High School graduate who worked on Carr's 2021 campaign. "It was a wise decision for her to step down, despite her really having a love and heart for the people, it was best that she protect herself."

Rogers said she has talked with Carr since the resignation.

"I would say the reason really would be centered around a lot of the attacks, attacks on character," she said.

Milwaukee County investigators were looking into Carr for possible misconduct in office. It seems to center on where she lived – whether that was outside the district she represented. Investigators requested Carr’s cellphone GPS data, call logs and messages.

In a search warrant affidavit, investigators laid out their suspicions.

Before taking office, Carr reported an address outside the district she was elected to represent – District 4 – but she would have to move into that district before taking office. Investigators said they got paperwork from the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, the teachers' union, that showed Carr's new address inside the district on Brown Street.

Investigators said Carr also used that new address on a new driver's license, but utilities kept listing her at the old address. Investigators also said Carr still voted at the polling place correct for her old address in both 2022 and 2023.

FOX6 specifically asked Carr if she lived in the district for her entire term. She said "no comment." Asked if she knows whether she is still under investigation by the prosecutor's office, she said "no clue."

The MPS school board has the power to call a special election to fill Carr's term. It scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, and a discussion of Carr's resignation is on the agenda.