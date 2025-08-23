MPS Run Back to School event returns for 18th year

Hit the ground running for the 2025-26 school year with Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Recreation at the 18th annual MPS Run Back to School event.

Proceeds from the 5K run/1.5-mile walk help support MPS youth sports, wellness, and recreation programs.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at the MPS Central Services building. Participant check-in and race bag pick-up will end at 8:50 a.m. and participants will not be allowed to start the course after 9:10 a.m.

It costs $5 for children and $20 for adults.

There will also be an enrollment booth for the 2025-26 MPS school year on site.

Head to the Milwaukee Rec website to learn more about the event.