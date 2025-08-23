Expand / Collapse search

MPS Run Back to School event returns for 18th year

By
Published  August 23, 2025 7:29am CDT
Milwaukee Public Schools
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MPS Run Back to School 2025

Arvyanna Young joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the MPS Run Back to School event.

MILWAUKEE - Hit the ground running for the 2025-26 school year with Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Recreation at the 18th annual MPS Run Back to School event.

Proceeds from the 5K run/1.5-mile walk help support MPS youth sports, wellness, and recreation programs.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at the MPS Central Services building. Participant check-in and race bag pick-up will end at 8:50 a.m. and participants will not be allowed to start the course after 9:10 a.m.

It costs $5 for children and $20 for adults.

There will also be an enrollment booth for the 2025-26 MPS school year on site.

MPS Run Back to School event benefits students

Brian Litzsey joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the details on the MPS Run Back to School event and how it benefits the students taking part in youth sports.

Supporting student health and wellness

Erica Wasserman joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the MPS Run Back to School event and the importance of supporting student health and wellness.

Having fun at the MPS Run Back to School event

Andrew Rossa joined FOX6 WakeUp to chat about the MPS Run Back to School event, and he was in good company with the Racing Sausages!

Head to the Milwaukee Rec website to learn more about the event.

