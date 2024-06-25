Aisha Carr, former MPS school board member, charged with misconduct

article

Former Milwaukee Public Schools board member Aisha Carr has been criminally charged with two felonies: misconduct in office and theft (false representation.)

If convicted, Carr faces up to 13 ½ years in prison.

Carr abruptly resigned on Wednesday, May 1, with one year left of her term. Her resignation letter didn't give a reason, but simply stated it was a "great honor to serve the children of the city of Milwaukee."

Carr won election to the MPS school board on April 6, 2021. Before taking office, she reported an address outside the district she was elected to represent – District 4 – but she would have to move into that district before taking office. Investigators said they got paperwork from the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, the teachers' union, that showed Carr reporting her new address inside the district.

According to a criminal complaint, in the fall of 2023, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office Investigators received information that Carr was living outside the district that she represented on the school board. Prosecutors said Carr did not move into MPS District 4 by the time she needed to take office and continued to live outside the district.

As part of the investigation, Milwaukee County investigators requested Carr’s cellphone GPS data, call logs and messages.

Featured article

An analysis of Carr's cellphone records showed, from April 2021 through March 2023, Carr "spent the significant amount of time" outside District 4, the complaint states. At no time did records show Carr's cellphone was connected to a tower "consistent with her living at an address" within MPS District 4 until March 2023.

Investigators said Carr also used that new address on a new driver's license, but utilities kept listing her at the old address. Investigators also said Carr still voted at the polling place correct for her old address in both 2022 and 2023.

According to the criminal complaint, Carr allegedly "falsified records to make it appear as though she lived inside the district she represented during the time she was elected to represent said district. This began on April 26, 2021, in Milwaukee County, when [Carr] took office…Further, the defendant’s falsified records allowed her to be paid for this position she was not legally able to hold."

The criminal complaint also includes an e-mail Carr's account sent to MPS as her proof of residency to take office with these words: "I couldn’t find my last printout for my drivers license so I had to go back to the DMV to purchase another because of the tight timeline."

However, prosecutors said that email had "false information." Not only did Carr get a new driver’s license, the complaint said, but it was only on that date that she updated her address with the Department of Transportation to reflect a location within District 4.

In light of the felony charges, Carr’s attorney told FOX6: "Aisha Carr, a hero to many in Milwaukee and a champion of our community’s children, is being forced to face criminal allegations. Let me be clear: Ms. Carr is guilty of nothing more than being a working-class woman who stood up for kids and sought straight answers from Milwaukee’s failed education bureaucracy. There will be no end to our fight to vindicate Ms. Carr."