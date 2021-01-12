MPS nurses, therapists to receive COVID-19 vaccine

article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) staff are among those next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

MPS nurses, school nurse associates, occupational and physical therapists, audiologists, speech and language pathologists, and children's health assistants have been placed among the first group -- 1A -- in Milwaukee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley spoke on the vaccinations, saying in a statement:

"After discussion with our mayor and health officials, Milwaukee Public Schools is confident this plan is in the best interest of our students, families, and staff. It is imperative we support our health professionals who diligently serve our district. We will continue to advocate for our state and local government to accelerate the process and increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine."