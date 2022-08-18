MPS: Masks optional starting Friday, CDC updates community level

article

Masks will be optional at Milwaukee Public Schools starting Friday, Aug. 19 the district announced.

The decision comes in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moving Milwaukee County from a "high" to "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, according to the district.

MPS said the mask guidance will stay in place until next Thursday, Aug. 25; the CDC updates its COVID-19 Community Levels on Thursdays.

Masks will be required at MPS schools when the community level in Milwaukee County is rated in the high category by the CDC.

The district will send communications to families, staff and the community any time the mask policy changes.

Milwaukee Public Schools' "Early Start" students began school Monday, Aug. 15. Students on the "Traditional Start Calendar" will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6.