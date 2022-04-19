MPS mask mandate returns, school district announces

Milwaukee Public Schools announced Tuesday, April 19 that masks will be mandatory for students and staff in all district buildings.

The policy will take effect Wednesday, April 20. The decision was made after determining a significant transmission of COVID-19 within the city of Milwaukee.

The mask policy is in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The district has the option to revert back to a mask-optional policy if it is determined that there is not a significant risk of virus transmission within the city of Milwaukee and/or the school district. Masks will continue to be available for students and staff in all district buildings.

District procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will continue, including access to testing. Staff and students are currently encouraged to take the following steps to stay safe and healthy:

Practice physical distancing.

Get vaccinated and boosted.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.

Follow quarantine and isolation practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sanitize surfaces often.

Maintain use of HEPA filtration units and change filters as needed.

The district encourages families to watch for communications from their child’s school and the district on changing conditions.