MPS lead hazards: School district submits plan to health department

article

The Brief MPS submitted a preliminary "Lead Action Plan" to the city's health department. The plan outlines proposed next steps to address lead hazards in schools. Gov. Evers' administration also ordered MPS to improve how it cleans schools with high levels of lead.



Milwaukee Public Schools on Friday submitted a preliminary "Lead Action Plan" to the Milwaukee Health Department.

The school district said the plan, which outlines proposed next steps to address lead hazards in schools, fulfills a March 21 deadline that the health department set in February.

MHD has received the plan and will begin reviewing the document in full, the school district said. MPS provided the following brief summary of key points:

The oldest schools with the youngest learners will be prioritized for inspection/remediation.

The district has hired 10 new staff members so far for lead stabilization and continues to work with contracted employees.

Visual inspections are being performed and are tentatively expected to be completed in May for the oldest schools in the first phase.

In addition, MPS said work disturbing lead-based paint will only be conducted in isolated, contained, and unoccupied spaces, in accordance with state regulation DHS 163.

State directive

Gov. Tony Evers' administration ordered MPS to improve how it cleans schools with high levels of lead. It came after a Wisconsin Department of Health Services investigation showed MPS violated several state rules when cleaning up lead paint hazards while children were at school.

The full document can be read below: