MPS lead exposure; Westside Academy students, teachers relocated

The Brief Westside Academy in Milwaukee has closed due to the discovery of lead hazards like chipping paint and dust. The students will relocate to Douglas Middle School starting Monday, May 5. By the end of the year, MPS and the health department plan to inspect about 100 buildings that were built before 1978.



Starting a new school near the end of the school year is tough for any student.

But on Monday morning, May 5, kids and teachers at Westside Academy will have no choice.

They're being relocated because of lead.

Chipping lead paint

Lead dangers in the schools

What we know:

Dozens of pictures show lead dangers inside Westside Academy in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Health Department documented areas of potential lead exposure.

There’s chipping paint and dust not far from where kids play, read and learn.

"It’s kind of shocking. The kids came home and said we’re closing because of lead," said Meisha Johnson.

Students relocating

What we know:

Last week, the district announced Westside Academy students will relocate to Douglas Middle School on May 5.

Westside Academy

That will allow crews to handle the lead paint problems.

The two schools are about three miles from each other.

Some kids who walk to Westside are preparing to take the bus to Douglas on Monday morning.

"They’re talking about they’re getting a bus on 32nd for all the walkers to get picked up there and dropped off there," added Johnson, whose stepdaughter is a Westside Academy student.

The family has a lot of questions.

"How many years, how many months, how many weeks…and they let us know days before they’re closing the school," said Johnson.

Ongoing inspections

Big picture view:

By the end of the year, Milwaukee Public Schools and the health department plan to inspect about 100 buildings that were built before 1978, when lead was banned from paint in the U.S.

Doctors say lead exposure can lead to negative impacts, especially in children.

"That can slow development, stunt growth in other areas as well," said Michael Mannan, Director of the Milwaukee Health Department's Home Environmental Health Division.

The district says no children at Westside Academy have been identified as having elevated lead levels in their blood in connection with any lead at the school.

Kids are expected to return to Westside next school year.

"Is that school really going to open up next year or are they just saying that?" asked Johnson.

So far, lead cleaning work has already cost the district roughly $2 million.