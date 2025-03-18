MPS lead exposure; student screening clinics as doctors warn of decline

The Brief Children's Wisconsin doctors say since 2020, they've seen a 23% drop in kids getting tested for lead poisoning. Children's Wisconsin said cleaning your home, taking your shoes off and washing your hands is a start. Children's Wisconsin said lead testing is typically covered by insurance and if you're insured under Medicaid, it's covered.



Doctors are warning of a drop in child lead testing as Milwaukee Public Schools closed several buildings due to unsafe levels of lead.

Lead testing decline

What we know:

Children's Wisconsin said cleaning your home, taking your shoes off and washing your hands is a start. But the only way to know if your child is in the clear is to get them tested.

Children's Wisconsin

Children's Wisconsin doctors say since 2020, they've seen a 23% drop in kids getting tested for lead poisoning.

Heather Paradis is the medical director for the Integrated Lead Program. She said that's partially due to COVID-19 restrictions, and partially because of a recall on the finger poke device used in testing.

While those numbers are starting to come back up, there's a different type of urgency now.

What they're saying:

"I think it is only more recently that there have been a couple of index cases that have led to the recognition of the greater issue of lead that exists within our schools," Paradis said. "The vast majority of children that we see who have lead poisoning are a-symptomatic. So they show no signs or symptoms."

Paradis said when a child has lead poisoning, the Milwaukee Health Department gets involved and first assesses the home. If that comes up negative for lead, health officials will look at secondary places, like a school or day care.

Paradis recommends all MPS families get their children tested. That's why they're holding pop-up clinics.

Related article

"At those events, we do utilize a finger poke test as the first screen. And if a child’s blood lead level is elevated, so if it’s 3.5 mg or above, we will offer an immediate blood draw from the vein," she said.

Dig deeper:

Children's Wisconsin said lead testing is typically covered by insurance and if you're insured under Medicaid, it's covered.

Lead testing clinics available

What you can do:

Lead testing is available at the following:

Children’s Wisconsin Next Door Clinic

2561 N 29th St, Milwaukee, WI 53210

Begins March 20

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Walk-in clinic, no appointment needed

MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS)

2461 W Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53206 (Operated by Children's Wisconsin)

Free Lead Testing Clinics for kids under 10 years old

Available on select Saturdays

Sixteenth Street - Chavez Clinic

1032 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Pop-up Clinic

Wednesday, March 19

4–6 p.m.