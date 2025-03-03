MPS lead exposure, school closings; Trowbridge students, parents adapt

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department shut Trowbridge Street School down because of unsafe lead dust levels. Starting on Monday, March 3, Trowbridge students are now attending Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning. Trowbridge is one of four MPS schools to be tested for elevated lead levels this year.



The start of a new week means a new school for students and staff at Trowbridge Street School in Milwaukee.

School shutdown

What we know:

The Milwaukee Health Department shut the school down because of unsafe lead dust levels.

Starting on Monday, March 3, Trowbridge students are now attending Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning near 12th and State. They will have the same teachers they had all school year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additionally, the regular 7:25 a.m. – 2:25 p.m. school time remains the same.

Local perspective:

About five miles away from Trowbridge, parents and kids had to wake up earlier just to get to the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning on time on Monday.

That was far from their only concern.

"This was much further. We had to get up a half hour early. Not easy for a five-year-old," said parent Hannah Roland. "Of course, it is a huge concern. He is autistic, so he does not need any other concerns with his health other than he already does."

Dig deeper:

The changeover to Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning is because Trowbridge is going through a deep cleaning. The health department found unsafe lead dust levels.

Trowbridge is one of four MPS schools to be tested for elevated lead levels this year, after a child at Golda Meir School developed lead poisoning.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The department also found high lead dust levels at Golda Meir School Lower Campus, Kagel School and Maryland Avenue Montessori School.

Back at Trowbridge, lead paint workers have stabilized the areas of concern.

The Milwaukee Health Department said it's on site to monitor and determine next steps.

Staying healthy

What you can do:

Families are asked to have their children tested for lead exposure. Lead testing is available through primary care providers and a MHD lead screening clinic is coming the week of March 10.