MPS lead exposure: Milwaukee Health Department, district offer update

Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Schools on Friday, March 7 offered an update on its efforts to test for lead exposure and remove lead dangers from schools.

Lead screening clinic

What we know:

To begin, officials announced a lead screening clinic that will be held at Bradley Tech High School (700 S. 4th Street) on Saturday, March 15. It will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The screening is for students who attend Golda Meir, Kagel, Trowbridge and Maryland Avenue Montessori.

In partnership with MPS, Sixteenth Streett, and Children’s Wisconsin, the City of Milwaukee Health Department will also provide lead screenings for MPS students. Officials noted if parents have concerns prior to the Bradley Tech screening date, they should reach out to their pediatricians.

Lead removal efforts

What we know:

Officials planned to offer information on the following:

A review of the Trowbridge Lead Risk Assessment (LRA)

The current status of Trowbridge and next steps

Announcement of the upcoming lead screening clinic in collaboration with MPS, Children’s Wisconsin, and Sixteenth Street Health Centers

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

School closure

The backstory:

A recent lead risk assessment for Trowbridge found the floors on every level to be a dust lead hazard. The school shut down, so students were moved to the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning for the foreseeable future.

The health order for Trowbridge outlines specific deadlines for MPS to rectify the findings. Health officials say the cleaning of lead-based surfaces should be finished by March 12. A final cleaning should be completed by March 19, followed by interior and exterior hazards to be fixed by June.

