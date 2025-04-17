MPS lead exposure; Fernwood could reopen soon, Starms following behind

The Brief The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors met on Thursday night, April 17 to discuss the ongoing lead crisis. MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said Fernwood Montessori School should reopen on Wednesday, April 23. The board did discuss the possibility of suing lead paint companies to pay for remediation in closed session.



One of three Milwaukee Public Schools sites still closed for lead remediation work could reopen next week – if all goes to plan.

What we know:

Three MPS schools closed in March due to concerns over lead, including Starms Early Childhood Education Center, Fernwood Montessori School and LaFollette School.

Fernwood Montessori School

On Thursday, April 17, MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said Fernwood should reopen on Wednesday, April 23. The renovations and painting are done, and the school is being cleaned this weekend.

The Milwaukee Health Department will be in to inspect on Monday before teachers and staff would return on Tuesday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The painting and renovations are about 75% complete at Starms. Cassellius said she expects that work will finish by the end of the month.

Work at LaFollette just started on Tuesday, April 15. MPS said it could take four to five weeks to complete.

What they're saying:

She added that they are acting on the feedback received from parents in last week's town hall.

"We have curated a list of frequently asked questions that is being shared with families and being posted on our website," she said. "We also heard repeated calls from families to increase our communications to them on the status of the work happening in their buildings, and we are committed to doing that."

Lead testing

Earlier this week, FOX6 News reported that the board is working on a resolution that would hold staff accountable on lead remediation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It would also make data and progress available in a public-facing dashboard. That resolution didn't make it on the agenda. They were hoping to align it with a lead action plan the district and health department are forming.

Related article

It's not done yet.

The board did discuss the possibility of suing lead paint companies to pay for remediation in closed session. Members did not discuss that in open session on Thursday night.