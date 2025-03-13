MPS lead exposure; 3 more schools closing

article

Three more Milwaukee Public Schools sites are closing down due to lead hazards.

The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Thursday, March 13, that Starms Early Childhood Center, Fernwood Montessori School and LaFollette School are all temporarily closing, effective Monday, March 17.

For Starms Early Childhood Center families

What we know:

The school will remain closed until MHD confirms that all required lead remediation and cleaning have been completed.

Starms Early Childhood students and staff will temporarily relocate to the nearby Starms Discovery Learning Center (2035 N. 25th St.). Classroom materials and other items should be left at Starms ECC.

School hours will remain the same (9:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Any student medications should be picked up from Starms ECC on Friday, March 14.

For Fernwood Montessori School families

What we know:

The school will remain closed until MHD confirms that all remediation and cleaning efforts meet lead safety standards.

Fernwood students and staff temporarily will relocate to Andrew S. Douglas Middle School (3620 N. 18th St.). Classroom materials and other items should be left at Fernwood.

School hours will remain the same (7:25 a.m. to 2:25 p.m).

If your student is already assigned a bus, your student will be taken to Douglas. If you need transportation for your child, daily shuttle buses will take students from Fernwood to Douglas at 7:10 a.m. and return them to Fernwood at 3:00 p.m. For questions, please call (414) 475-8922.

Any student medications should be picked up from Fernwood on Friday, March 14.

For LaFollette School families

What we know:

The school will remain closed until MHD confirms that all remediation and cleaning efforts meet lead safety standards.

LaFollette students and staff will temporarily relocate to Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (1017 N. 12th St.). Classroom materials and other items should be left at LaFollette. • School hours will remain the same (9:10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.).

If your student is already assigned a bus, your student will be taken to WCLL. If you need transportation for your child, please call (414) 475-8922.

Any student medications should be picked up from LaFollette on Friday, March 14.

How to limit exposure

What you can do:

Students at Starms, Fernwood, and LaFollette are encouraged to attend a lead screening clinic this Saturday, March 15 at Bradley Tech from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.

If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.

Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.

For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.

What's next:

MHD will continue to monitor progress and conduct follow-up inspections to determine when the buildings can safely reopen.