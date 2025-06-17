MPS lead crisis; update outlines response plan, more violations found

The Brief On Tuesday, June 17, Milwaukee Public Schools shared its Lead Action Plan Report ahead of the school district’s board meeting. The state Department of Health Services found 13 more instances of "noncompliance," meaning the work didn't follow agreed-upon safety protocols. MPS must send DHS a plan by June 24 to illustrate that it will not let any of the violations happen again.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) leaders shared their response plan to dangerous lead levels found in several area schools.

What we know:

On Tuesday, June 17, MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius shared MPS’ Lead Action Plan Report ahead of the school district’s board meeting. It was designed in consultation with the Milwaukee Health Department.

Preparation is underway for remediation work at 14 "Phase 1" schools.

ALBA

Auer Ave.

Forest Home

French Immersion

Hartford

Hayes

Humboldt Park

Longfellow

MacDowell

Mitchell

Riley

Siefert

Townsend

Vieau

There are currently 31 unnamed schools in phases two and three, with preparation not beginning until July and August.

Phase 4 includes the remaining 52 schools that were built after 1950. MPS noted these schools would require "limited renovation" and "minimal disruption."

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

Visual inspection has been completed on all pre-1950 schools.

Mike Turza is serving as the interim director of Facilities and Maintenance Services.

"Obviously, this is somewhat of a special project that we have," he said. "All of the companies working in the schools have highly trained staff to conduct the necessary renovations and cleanings."

Turza informed the board on Tuesday that the state Department of Health Services found 13 more instances of "noncompliance," meaning the work didn't follow agreed-upon safety protocols.

Turza said seven of them happened before he came out of retirement to lead the department.

"All of them were individual instances of improper work practices that were quickly corrected, and also even one that we improperly notified them of work to be done," he said.

The superintendent hopes the rest of the summer is issue-free.

"We're cautiously optimistic," she said. "I mean, I just wanna say we don't anticipate anything right now, but you never know when something comes up during the summer."

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius

The backstory:

Trowbridge, Maryland Avenue, Kagel, Golda Meir, Fernwood, Starms Early Childhood and LaFollette already closed and reopened this year after removing elevated lead levels.

Stabilization is still underway for Brown Street and Westside Academy.

Dig deeper:

More than 400,000 pounds of outdated materials, furniture and equipment have been disposed of from Phase 1 schools, and more than 20,000 pounds of materials have been recycled.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

What's next:

MPS must send DHS a plan by June 24 to illustrate that it will not let any of the violations happen again. Tuzra said it will likely be submitted on Thursday, June 19.

FOX6 News reached out to DHS for more information but has not heard back.