MPS lead crisis; school district fined for mishandling remediation

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is fining Milwaukee Public Schools for the mishandling of lead remediation. MPS has until June 24 to get DHS its plan on how it will not let the violations happen again. DHS found 13 more instances of non-compliance.



Milwaukee Public Schools’ ongoing lead crisis has cost the school district additional thousands of dollars.

MPS fined

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is fining the school district more than $6,000 for the mishandling of lead remediation.

Earlier this year, the Milwaukee Health Department said DHS notified the district of lead remediation violations. The DHS issued a civil forfeiture notice to MPS last week.

Ron Jansen with Lead-Safe Schools MKE has followed the lead crisis within MPS since the start of the school year.

"Sort of a realization that, yet again, the ball’s been dropped here," he said. "I look at the continued failure to remediate in an appropriate way, and it gives us huge pause."

At Tuesday, June 17th's district board meeting, the interim director of facilities and maintenance services, Mike Turza, said DHS found 13 more instances of non-compliance, which means the lead remediation work didn't follow agreed-upon safety protocols.

"Cautiously optimisitc"

What they're saying:

"All of them were individual instances of improper work practices that were quickly corrected, and also even one that we improperly notified them of work to be done," Turza said.

The schools listed in the noncompliance reports are LaFollette, Brown Street, Fernwood and Starms Early Childhood.

"We have hired DCP, we have hired outside contractors. We're throwing every resource at this to get it done," MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said. "I just want to make sure we're cautiously optimistic."

Jansen said he hopes the summer will be enough time for the district to get the lead cleaned up properly.

"Concern about what that means for our kids going back to school in the fall," he said.

MPS provided the following statement:

"MPS continues to work with DHS and the City of Milwaukee Health Department in handling the ongoing work to remove lead dangers from our school buildings.

Our plan includes additional funding and monitoring to reduce the risk within our facilities.

MPS quickly addressed every item brought to our attention, the majority of which occurred months ago before leadership changes and when there were no students in these specific buildings. We will continue to train and work with all staff on proper lead stabilization work. The summer plan of work MPS will be submitting to DHS identifies all steps and actions MPS will take to meet the DHS requirements.

Our Facilities teams will work with contractors and staff to ensure our processes are in line with regulations and meeting the deadlines for the start of school in September."

What's next:

MPS has until June 24 to get DHS its plan on how it will not let the violations happen again. Turza expects that to be submitted on Thursday, June 19.

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, Cassellius shared MPS’ Lead Action Plan Report ahead of the school district’s board meeting. It was designed in consultation with the MHD.

Preparation is underway for remediation work at 14 "Phase 1" schools.

ALBA

Auer Ave.

Forest Home

French Immersion

Hartford

Hayes

Humboldt Park

Longfellow

MacDowell

Mitchell

Riley

Siefert

Townsend

Vieau

There are currently 31 unnamed schools in phases two and three, with preparation not beginning until July and August.

Phase 4 includes the remaining 52 schools that were built after 1950. MPS noted these schools would require "limited renovation" and "minimal disruption."

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius

Visual inspection has been completed on all pre-1950 schools.

Trowbridge, Maryland Avenue, Kagel, Golda Meir, Fernwood, Starms Early Childhood and LaFollette have already closed and reopened this year after removing elevated lead levels.

Stabilization is still underway for Brown Street and Westside Academy.