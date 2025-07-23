MPS lead crisis; officials optimistic ahead of new school year

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools is actively working on lead cleanup ahead of the new school year. MPS hired more than 100 contractors to work on lead remediation. A lead testing clinic was held at North Division High School on Wednesday, July 23.



Milwaukee Public Schools might not currently have students, but there are over 100 workers in buildings across the school district right now.

What we know:

They are working on lead cleanup before the fall.

MHD deputy commissioner Tyler Weber said MPS hired more than 100 contractors to work on lead remediation. From cleaners, to movers and painters, they're calling in all resources while students are out of the buildings.

"Right now it's 24/7 around the clock, over the weekends, potentially over the holidays on lead reduction work," Weber said. "All of that is happening across multiple schools all at once and it's quite a significant effort."

It comes after multiple schools had high lead levels, prompting closures in the spring.

In June, the district submitted its lead action plan, designed in consultation with the health department. There's a comprehensive list on the district's website, breaking down where things stand at over 100 schools.

The health department said it can vary, but typically takes a few weeks per school to be cleared. They're expecting at least 20 schools to be cleared.

Dig deeper:

"I do think they’re going to get through the worst of the worst schools," Weber said. "We're going to start to get into a rotation where every week a school will be completing and another school starting."

A lead testing clinic was held at North Division High School on Wednesday, July 23, as efforts across the district continue this summer.

Another one is being held on July 29.

What's next:

The MPS school board meeting is set for next Thursday, July 31. The agenda isn't posted, but a spokesperson said the board will provide an update on lead clean-up during that meeting.