The Brief The Milwaukee Board of School Directors announced the start of its search for a new MPS superintendent. After Keith Posley resigned, the school board appointed Eduardo Galvan as the interim superintendent.



The Milwaukee Board of School Directors on Thursday announced the start of its search for a new Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent.

The board is scheduled to receive an update from Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates – the search firm leading the effort – at a Thursday night meeting. In collaboration with HYA, the school board said it is organizing "stakeholder engagement sessions" to gather input from the community.

Details about those engagement sessions will be available on the MPS website next week. The sessions will include:

Group Forums: Open forums will be held to allow community members to share their thoughts and expectations for the new superintendent.

One-on-One Conversations: HYA representatives will engage in individual discussions with local leaders to gather detailed insights.

Community Sessions: Dedicated sessions will be organized to hear from different community groups, ensuring broad representation.

Zoom Opportunities: Several virtual sessions will be available to provide feedback, making it convenient for all stakeholders to participate.

Online Survey: An online survey will be launched to collect input from those who may not be able to attend the sessions in person.

The former superintendent, Keith Posley, resigned in June after it was revealed the district failed to report important financial data to the state. The state threatened to withhold millions of dollars in funding as a result.

In July, the school board voted to appoint Eduardo Galvan as MPS' interim superintendent.