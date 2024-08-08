MPS hires search firm to help find new Superintendent of Schools

Milwaukee Public Schools has hired a headhunter to help find their next superintendent.

The school board announced on Thursday night, Aug. 7 they have negotiated a contract with Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA) out of Illinois which specializes in superintendent searches.

"This selection is a critical step in charting the course for the future of our district," said Megan O’Halloran, who represents District 8 on the Milwaukee Board of School Directors. "We are confident in HYA's ability to develop a robust plan that includes public engagement; to identify highly qualified candidates; and, ultimately, to support us in securing a permanent superintendent."

The former superintendent, Keith Posley, resigned in June after it was revealed the district failed to report important financial data to the state, which has threatened millions of dollars in funding.

As part of the search process, the district will seek input from the community and other MPS stakeholders.