MPS holding 4 job fairs; June through September

Milwaukee Public Schools is holding four job fairs — from June through September — to fill positions including teacher, paraprofessional, children’s health assistant, nurse, and food service worker.

Jobs include entry-level openings that have pathways for advancement. Part-time and full-time jobs are available. Some positions have summers off.

The hiring events will be at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet Street, on these dates:

June 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

August 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

September 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

According to a press release, all full-time employees receive benefits that include health insurance, paid sick time, and a pension. Many MPS openings are conveniently available in neighborhoods across the city.

The district has many opportunities for individuals looking for a career in education — as teachers, substitute teachers, and paraprofessionals, who aid teachers.

MPS also is seeking food service assistants and food service managers for the breakfast and lunch programs. The district needs school nurses and children’s health assistants; CHAs provide support to students with disabilities, including personal care and school-related activities.

The district has openings in building maintenance, school safety, and other departments, as well.

Attendees can learn more about the jobs and the benefits of working for MPS at the job fair, and, in some cases, take part in interviews at the hiring event. Apply to open positions at mpsmke.com/careers.