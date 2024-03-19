MPS funding referendum, state legislators announce support

In two weeks, Milwaukee residents will vote on the future of Milwaukee Public Schools. A referendum proposing a $252 million tax hike is on the ballot.

The "Vote Yes for MPS" campaign along with State Senators and Representatives from Milwaukee will hold a news conference on Tuesday, March 19, announcing legislative support for the MPS referendum as early voting begins in Milwaukee.

In January, the MPS Board of Directors approved a $252 million plan that would bolster the school district's budget over the next four years. Voters will decide whether to approve that funding on the April 2 ballot.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, approval of the referendum would mean a property tax increase of $216 next year. In 2020, 78% of Milwaukee voters approved an $87 million four-year referendum.

The MPS board said per-pupil state funding has not kept up with inflation; instead, it has led to a $33,000 gap per student over the last 15 years.

Those interested in reading the resolution can do so here.



