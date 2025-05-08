MPS 'excesses' 181 academic office positions, teacher's union opposed

The Brief MPS superintendent Brenda Cassellius is restricting positions at the district central office. The Milwaukee Teacher's Education Association is opposed to the changes. The teacher's union says the changes are a violation of workers' seniority rights.



It's an attack on teachers; that's what the Milwaukee Teacher's Education Association is calling the new superintendent's most recent decision to restructure positions at the central office.

The move impacts 181 positions and means some of them will move into classrooms.

FOX6 got the letter announcing the staffing changes on Wednesday night.

In it, Dr. Brenda Cassellius talks about the need to fill vacancies and that the decision will, overall, be a better outcome for students.

But the teacher's union says it's a violation of workers' rights.

It's teacher appreciation week at Milwaukee Public Schools.

"People have dedicated their lives to this district."

But the teachers' union president says it doesn't feel like it.

"The superintendent’s decision to violate seniority rights of MPS workers is an attack on every single worker, student in this district," Walker-Henry added.

Brenda Cassellius, the district's new superintendent, sent a letter to staff announcing changes which impact 181 total positions at the central office.

The district says 40 certified teachers at the central office will be moved to classrooms throughout the district.

MPS staffing changes

Many of those positions are classified as academic coaches and literacy specialists.

Like early childhood teachers, program support teachers, music teachers, and transition coordinators.

"It has the possibility of destabilizing the district," said Walker-Henry.

Dr. Brenda Cassellius

Cassellius says the changes address losing an anticipated 80 teacher positions by next school year due to teacher shortages, retirements, and normal staff departures.

The rest of the 140 positions at the central office affected will be reposted. Current staff will have to reapply.

"When you have a mass excessing – you haven’t looked at the seniority of these workers," said Walker-Henry.

The mayor supports the changes.

"She wants to make sure that students all across the district have the opportunity to have a qualified and good teacher in the classroom. Especially in light of teacher shortages," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

MPS

Cassellius says she will share what staffing will look like at the central office next week.

There's a scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, May 13.

That agenda is not out yet.

Reaction

What they're saying:

MTEA President Ingrid Walker-Henry previously sent FOX6 a statement, saying:

"MTEA in no uncertain terms conveyed to Superintendent Cassellius that our union stands in staunch opposition to top down, mass excessing, a method used by public school privatizers to "turn around" schools. It is to our great disappointment that Superintendent Cassellius ordered the unnecessary wholesale excessing of 181 dedicated MPS educators who have devoted their careers to the students of Milwaukee Public Schools."