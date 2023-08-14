Expand / Collapse search

MPS early start students return for 2023 school year

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday, Aug. 14 began its school year for students following the Early Start Calendar.

"I hope that our young people have a wonderful, productive year," said Keith Posley, Superintendent. 

MPS schools on the early start calendar – all high schools, all 6th to 8th-grade middle schools, all K–12 schools, and several elementary schools – celebrated their return Monday morning. 

MPS schools on the traditional calendar – most elementary schools-- begin school Tuesday, Sept. 5. 

Families can check which calendar is used by their children’s school on the MPS School Calendars webpage.