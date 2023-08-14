MPS early start students return for 2023 school year

Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday, Aug. 14 began its school year for students following the Early Start Calendar.

"I hope that our young people have a wonderful, productive year," said Keith Posley, Superintendent.

MPS schools on the early start calendar – all high schools, all 6th to 8th-grade middle schools, all K–12 schools, and several elementary schools – celebrated their return Monday morning.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPS schools on the traditional calendar – most elementary schools-- begin school Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Families can check which calendar is used by their children’s school on the MPS School Calendars webpage.