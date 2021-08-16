Expand / Collapse search

MPS early start students return Aug. 16

Those on the "Early Start" calendar head back on Monday, Aug. 16. The first day of school for students attending schools on the Traditional Start Calendar is Sept. 2.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) will begin its school year for students following the Early Start Calendar Monday, Aug. 16. The academic year will start in person for students at more than 40 schools throughout the district. 

This fall, all MPS schools are returning to in-person learning five days per week. School buildings are open to the public, and families should contact the school office to schedule a visit.

Students and staff are required to wear masks on buses and indoors. Masks will not be required while outdoors. Students and staff will practice three feet of physical distancing. HEPA air filters have been placed throughout buildings.

All fall high school sports will resume. Before- and after-school care will be open.

