MPS early start students return Aug. 14; back-to-school information

Milwaukee Public Schools is getting ready to celebrate the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

MPS schools on the early start calendar – all high schools, all 6th to 8th-grade middle schools, all K–12 schools, and several elementary schools – begin school Monday, Aug. 14.

MPS schools on the traditional calendar – most elementary schools-- begin school Tuesday, Sept. 5. Families can check which calendar is used by their children’s school on the MPS School Calendars webpage.

Enrollment Options and Programs

Those still looking for a school can enroll children at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee, or online at mpsmke.com/enroll. MPS Central Services is open Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For information, families can call (414) 475-8159.

The district has 156 schools and programs to fit every student. Families will find the right environment for their children at neighborhood schools and specialty schools; in Montessori, language immersion, and bilingual schools; in special education, arts, Advanced Placement (AP), and International Baccalaureate (IB) schools. For the youngest students, MPS offers Head Start for prekindergartners, and half- or full-day school for kindergartners.

School Supply Lists and Supply Drive

A new school year also means new school supplies. Families can find the supply list for their children’s grade level (K3–8) on the MPS Supply Lists webpage. High school students will learn about classroom supplies from their instructors.

Businesses, community groups, and faith-based communities are invited to collect school supplies through September 30. Learn more about making donations on the MPS School Supply Drive webpage. Small donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet Street, at the north or south main entrances.