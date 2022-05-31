MPS Drive: Mayor Johnson, others seek insurance companies' support
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and representatives with Common Ground on Tuesday, May 31 announced a request aimed at addressing reckless driving.
The leaders signed a letter to the CEOs of American Family Insurance, State Farm Insurance and Progressive Insurance – requesting a meeting to discuss financial support for an expansion of the Milwaukee Public Schools "Drive" program. The program provides free driver education to eligible MPS students.
