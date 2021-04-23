MPS celebrates 2 schools earning 2021 Green Ribbon School awards

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is closing out Earth Week with some national recognition.

"We are so proud to have Clement receive the 2021 US Department of Education Green Ribbon School award," said MPS Superintendent Keith Posley.

MPS Superintendent Keith Posley

Clement Avenue School and Starms Early Childhood are two of the 27 schools in the entire United States that are being recognized as Green Ribbon Schools. This for bringing environmental sustainability and education together.

"This is truly amazing and this is truly the space that we have been waiting for," Posley said.

Their schoolyard redevelopment space took an old school playground and turned it into an outdoor classroom space with trees and a rainwater filter.

"We are competing at such a high level and providing an example for so many other schools across the city, the state, and the country about what it means to live more sustainably," said Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes.

Mandela, an MPS alum, joined students and staff to be a part of the celebration.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes

"I’m honored to celebrate such an accomplishment with you all. The teachers, the staff, the administration, the students who made all of this possible. This is really something to brag about," Barnes said.

There are multiple other schools in the district that have schoolyard redevelopment spaces.