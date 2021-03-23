MPS board to vote Tuesday on return to in-person learning

Milwaukee Public Schools officials will vote Tuesday, March 23 on a plan for students to return to the classroom.

The administration posted an updated plan ahead of a vote Tuesday, March 23. The plan calls for students returning to class four days a week, with virtual learning on Wednesdays.

A teacher's union representative said there are still too many unanswered questions.

For more than a year, teachers in Milwaukee Public Schools have taught virtually. Mayor Tom Barrett says the city should be on track to reopen schools in April.

"We at the city health department have done a lot of backwards somersaults because we felt so strongly that we wanted to make sure that the teachers had access to the vaccines," said Barrett.

Hundreds of teachers got their shot on March 1, the day they became eligible, but the teachers union says the current timetable does not give them time to get their second and wait the two weeks for maximum protection.

The current plan is to bring all teachers back on March 29 to get ready for students. Pre-k through second-grade students would return April 12, third through eighth grade on April 19 and ninth through 12th grade on April 26.