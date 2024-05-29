MPS behind on financial data, state agency says

Milwaukee Public Schools may be at risk of losing millions of dollars in state aid after the state said the school district is months behind in turning in financial paperwork.

Every school district in the state may be affected as a result.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shared a letter with FOX6 News on Wednesday, May 29, addressed to MPS superintendent Keith Posley, saying the school district is more than eight months late on sending multiple required financial documents to the state.

"Not only are many required reports incredibly late, MPS has demonstrated a pattern of submitting incomplete data, as well as requesting data changes without having the required documentation for the request," the letter from DPI said.

Per the letter, one of the missing reports from MPS includes its FY23 Annual Report, which was due on Sept. 22, 2023.

Statement from Milwaukee Board of School Directors

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors said they are working to "resolve the situation as quickly as possible" and remain "committed to its obligations to our students, their families, and the people of Milwaukee."

The state said every school district in Wisconsin may be delayed in receiving state aid as a result, and MPS may have millions withheld. DPI noted that failure to submit the missing data directly impacts its ability to begin work on the June 2024 financial general aid report. The agency said it needs all school districts to submit their data.