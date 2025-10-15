MPS aide remained on job for years despite repeated discipline, records show

The Brief Records show MPS aide Jeffrey McClain was first disciplined in 2017 for grabbing a student by the hair. Despite repeated incidents and suspensions, he stayed employed until charges were filed in March 2025. McClain has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a student assault case and faces sentencing this month.



A Milwaukee Public Schools aide charged this spring with hurting students had been disciplined years earlier for similar behavior but remained employed until this year, according to records obtained by FOX6 News.

What we know:

Jeffrey McClain, 63, was charged in March with disorderly conduct after prosecutors said he threatened a student on March 6. He also faced a charge for slapping a student months earlier at Metcalfe School.

Jeffrey McClain

But records reveal his history with the district stretched back years. In May 2017, MPS disciplined McClain after surveillance video showed him grabbing a Washington Park student by the hair.

"Multiple adults had to hold the girl to prevent her from being pulled over the railing by your actions," the district wrote in a letter to McClain.

The district suspended him and he returned to work six days later.

Dig deeper:

Records show in September 2023 he faced additional discipline for threatening and intimidating a teacher.

In December 2024, filings say McClain again came under scrutiny after filings said he slapped a student on the playground at Metcalfe School, injuring the child. Records show police were called the following day, and McClain was suspended for five days.

McClain remained on the job until charges were filed in March 2025. He later pleaded guilty to lesser charges of disorderly conduct for the December incident.

McClain is scheduled for sentencing at the end of the month.

What they're saying:

When we asked the district why he was allowed to stay at MPS despite being disciplined for hitting students several times – the district said in a statement:

"The safety of our students is our highest priority. This individual is not working in our schools. We cannot speak about the details of any specific personnel matter, and the current administration would not be able to speak about how a prior case was addressed. We can share that we do not tolerate any type of abusive behavior – and when it occurs, we take appropriate disciplinary action up to and including termination."