MPS 2025-2026 budget proposal; board to vote Tuesday

The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors is expected to vote on its $1.5 billion 2025-2026 budget proposal on Tuesday, June 24.

What we know:

The budget, proposed by MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, includes $16 million allocated to help lead cleanup.

It also includes money to invest in cost-of-living raises for all staff members, safety enhancements and increased funding for individual schools.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent statewide policy research organization, said the budget proposal relies on the referendum approved last year to cover a shortfall. But the report also suggests the money might only help MPS short-term.

What they're saying:

"The 2024 referendum, and the 2020 for that matter, were lifelines for this school district," said Rob Henken with Wisconsin Policy Forum. "The referendum that was approved in 2024 has a four-year phase in it. So this is year two. And so there is an extra $51 million of revenue authority for the district that it can use to help plug holes in 2026."

The budget also includes keeping some positions vacant to save money.

But the Wisconsin Policy Forum said this approach, coupled with an uncertain outcome of state funding, might not be sustainable in the long term.

"It's certainly questionable whether when this four-year timetable for the last referendum is up whether MPS leaders are going to find themselves in a structural hole," Henken said. "Where we are coming down at the forum is that any way you look at it, there is going to have to be change at MPS. And there is opportunity there, there is the long-term facilities plan."

Ultimately, the Wisconsin Policy Forum said MPS might have some difficult decisions to make in the coming years.

What's next:

The board will consider the proposed budget and could take possible action on amendments at Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m.