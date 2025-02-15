The Brief In winter, it’s common for people to start their car and leave it unattended, waiting for it to get warm. Milwaukee police said that creates the opportunity for crime to strike. MPD is providing some tips to help make sure you don't become a target.



The Milwaukee Police Department is issuing a word of warning during this winter weather: Don't let your guard down.

What they're saying:

Criminals are using the cold to prey on unsuspecting victims. Crimes of opportunity are often impulsive and involve little to no planning.

From a purse left unattended to the garage door you forgot to shut, it's an opportunity criminals seize to commit a crime. That's something the Milwaukee Police Department said happens all too often, and it's especially true as temperatures dip during the winter months.

"It's cold outside, and you want to get into your warm car," said MPD Sgt. Efrain Cornejo. "You should not leave your car running with the keys in it, because it's an easy target. Someone that might also be cold might be walking by and might jump into your car and take it."

What you can do:

Cornejo said there are steps you can take to keep yourself from becoming a target.

"Don't leave valuables inside your car. Don't leave them in plain sight," he said.

You can also install a kill switch in your car or use a steering wheel lock. But most importantly, Cornejo said if you see something, say something.

"If you see someone suspicious as well, lingering around a car, trying cars, even breaking into a car, it's important that you call the police," Cornejo said.

Taking away the opportunity could take away the crime.

MPD Sergeant Efrain Cornejo

"If we can prevent these from happening, it would be very helpful, because we might be preventing something else from happening," said Cornejo.

If someone does steal your car, contact police immediately.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it's also important to notify your insurance company within the first 24 hours of the theft.