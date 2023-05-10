MPD Spring Merit Awards: Shots fired in District 5, combat awards issued

They take an oath to serve and protect, and on Wednesday night, May 10, dozens of Milwaukee police officers were recognized for going above and beyond in the line of duty last MPD hosted its Spring Merit Awards.

More than 90 officers were honored for doing everything from saving lives to stopping dangerous situations.

For Chad Stiles and Shaudae McIntosh, the night was a big honor.

"We did what we could, best as we could," said McIntosh.

Shaudae McIntosh and Chad Stiles

Officer Mcintosh was starting his shift at District 7, and Officer Stiles was ending his in June 2022 when a call for help showed up right at the police station. A man with a gunshot wound to the neck was a in car in the back parking lot.

"Being a registered nurse and a paramedic, zipped right over there," said Officer Stiles. "Grabbed my bag, started rendering the life-saving support to him."

The two worked to stop the bleeding and performed CPR for 10 minutes, stabilizing the victim, who later died.

MPD Spring Merit Awards

"Obviously, something like that, we don’t get every day, but it’s not going to change our reaction and what we do," said McIntosh. "It’s just second nature to us."

They were among the more than 90 recipients awarded.

Officers from District 5 were honored with combat awards after a gunman opened fire inside the police station.

More than 50 men and women with the Criminal Investigation Bureau Violent Crimes Division filled the stage for their work downtown following a Bucks playoff game in May 2022 when gunshots erupted in the streets. Seventeen people were injured and 10 arrested.

Security shows Darreon Parker-Bell open fire inside MPD District 5

"You represent the best of us in our community, and I appreciate you for that," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

The family of fallen Officer Peter Jerving was in attendance for the ceremony. MPD anticipates special recognition for him at the fall awards.