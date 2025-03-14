MPD officer arrested; significant allegations of 'criminal misconduct'

article

The Brief A Milwaukee Police Department officer has been arrested following an investigation into misconduct. The officer has resigned from the department. This is an open and ongoing investigation at this time led by the FBI.



A police officer with the Milwaukee Police Department has been arrested following allegations of criminal misconduct, the Milwaukee Police Department announced on Friday, March 14.

The criminal complaint associated with this case identifies the officer as 29-year-old Juwon Madlock.

MPD officer arrested

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release that they recently became aware of significant allegations of criminal misconduct involving one of its members. As a result, the MPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD) in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into the misconduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI and its law enforcement partners were conducting a criminal investigation into a convicted felon for firearm offenses. As part of that probe, they searched (the felon's) electronic devices. The complaint says that "review uncovered text messages between (the felon) and Milwaukee Police Officer Madlock. Those text messages…reflected criminal misconduct by Madlock." Law enforcement later got permission to search Madlock's home, vehicle and phones for additional evidence of offenses. At Madlock's home, "they recovered a firearm equipped with a conversion device that rendered the weapon a machinegun under federal law," the complaint says. Madlock spoke with federal agents and "admitted that the firearm equipped with the conversion device was his," the complaint says.

What they're saying:

"Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman expects all members, sworn and civilian, to demonstrate the highest ethical standards in the performance of their duties and was extremely disappointed to learn about the misconduct in this case. Chief Norman wants to remind the public that everyone is afforded the right of due process under the law, and as such, are innocent until proven guilty," the Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release.

The police officer, who has nearly 10 years of service, has resigned from the department.

What's next:

This is an open and ongoing investigation at this time led by the FBI. MPD is acting in full cooperation with this agency.