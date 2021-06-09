MPD Atlas One app, crime alerts at your fingertips

Milwaukee police are using an app to deliver the latest information about incidents in your neighborhood. Police are hopeful that putting information directly in the hands of community members could lead to more tips when a crime occurs near them.

The app is simple to download (for Apple and Android) and even easier to use.

"The Atlas One app, as you can see here, it's like, a little triangle," said Sgt. Efrain Cornejo, Milwaukee Police Department.

With the click of a button, Milwaukee's latest safety alerts are available at your fingertips.

"The real purpose of this app is to be kind of a one-stop-shop," said Sgt. Cornejo. "For example, when a shooting or another major type of crime incident happens."

Each alert comes with a map.

"I can bring up this most recent one for an incident that just happened which was a homicide," said Sgt. Cornejo.

If you're walking or driving, and enter that perimeter, you'll be alerted.

"So this little box is the geofence telling you you’re coming upon a certain crime or whatever the alert was for," said Sgt. Cornejo.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Used by law enforcement and government agencies across the nation, Milwaukee police are also hoping that notifying the public directly when things happen may spark the memory of those who were in the area.

"In the instructions section, it will have contact information on who the user can contact if they have any information on this particular incident," said Sgt. Cornejo.

Crime, safety and traffic alerts classified as minor, moderate or severe are also posted by MPD on Twitter to keep Milwaukeeans safe.

"Especially if you don’t like social media, it is very useful in that aspect," said Sgt. Cornejo.

Advertisement

Also on the app, you'll find current resources, like summer cooling centers. Plus, MPD is working to launch a feature geared specifically toward high school students. It would not replace 911, but it would allow students to report tips about school safety threats directly to MPD.