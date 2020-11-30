MPD: 5 injured in 4 separate shootings over the course of 30 minutes

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that left five injured Sunday, Nov. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The first shooting happened near N. 27th Street and W. Hope Avenue around 12:30 p.m. The victim was in his vehicle when a suspect vehicle approached and fired several shots at the victim. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to be the result of road rage.

The second shooting happened near 34th and Auer around 12:40 p.m.

The suspect fired several shots into the victim's residence, subsequently striking her. A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained non-life threatening injures and was taken to the hospital.

The third shooting happened just before 1 p.m. near 86th and Hemlock on Milwaukee's northwest side.

A child obtained a firearm and discharged it subsequently striking a 21-year-old Milwaukee man. The man sustained a serious injury and walked into the hospital in stable condition.

The fourth shooting happened at 1 p.m. near 80th and Mill Road.

The victim was driving in his vehicle, when the suspect vehicle approached and a suspect fired several shots subsequently striking the victims. An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The incident appears to be the result of an argument.

Additionally, FOX6 previously reported that two other people were shot Sunday night, one fatally near Halyard and Garfield. A 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead and a 39-year-old male sustained serious gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in any case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.